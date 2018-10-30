Thank you to the @astros for carrying on the #WorldSeries tradition of sending our front office pizza for lunch! 👏 pic.twitter.com/iinNun1Drk — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 30, 2018

Sparing no time between the final out of the World Series and a celebration parade, the Boston Red Sox front office received stacks of pizza pies from last year's title-holders, the Houston Astros.On Tuesday, the Red Sox tweeted pictures of their cheesy shipment.After the Astros won the 2017 championship, they received their pies from the Chicago Cubs, who won in 2016. Of course, the Red Sox are responsible for derailing the Astros' championship defense in this year's American League Championship Series.The "tradition" is relatively new but a classy gesture that began by, of all teams, the Red Sox. Boston, which won in 2013, sent pies to the 2014 champs, the San Francisco Giants.As an extra topping on the whole pie situation, the Red Sox Twitter account joked that the team's interns haven't eaten in a month, so the "'za" is appreciated.