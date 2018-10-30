SPORTS

Houston Astros send over customary post-World Series pizza pies to Boston Red Sox

EMBED </>More Videos

STAYING CLASSY: Astros pass on World Series pizza to Red Sox

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sparing no time between the final out of the World Series and a celebration parade, the Boston Red Sox front office received stacks of pizza pies from last year's title-holders, the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox tweeted pictures of their cheesy shipment.


After the Astros won the 2017 championship, they received their pies from the Chicago Cubs, who won in 2016. Of course, the Red Sox are responsible for derailing the Astros' championship defense in this year's American League Championship Series.

The "tradition" is relatively new but a classy gesture that began by, of all teams, the Red Sox. Boston, which won in 2013, sent pies to the 2014 champs, the San Francisco Giants.

As an extra topping on the whole pie situation, the Red Sox Twitter account joked that the team's interns haven't eaten in a month, so the "'za" is appreciated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosBoston Red Soxpizza
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lillard, Nurkic score 22 each as Blazers rout Rockets 104-85
Jose Altuve's daughter turns 2
Broncos trade WR Demaryius Thomas to Texans
Texans acquire longtime Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas
More Sports
Top Stories
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at bus stop
HPD investigating crash involving possible intoxicated officer
Proposed Harvey recovery contract raises questions after Katrina work
Child bit by neighbor's dog 49 times, mother says
Democrats 'should be worried' about losing black voters: Trump
Pasadena ISD substitute charged with indecency with a child
Mom claims son 'strip searched' by principal over bubble gum
Case of missing Houston mom turns into homicide investigation
Show More
Baytown unveils 15-foot-tall statue of General Sam Houston
Clothing worn by missing girl found in dumpster: Documents
3 Houston-area Randalls stores are closing their doors
Sex offenders warned not to participate in Halloween
14th Amendment: Can Pres. Trump change birthright citizenship?
More News