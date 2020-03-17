Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander undergoes groin surgery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros star Justin Verlander is expected to be in recovery for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right groin, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Verlander's first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his right groin.

"Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action," Astros General Manager James Click said. "However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks."

Since he started playing for the Astros, Verlander has not missed a start, the organization said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
Clinic offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston
Gov. Abbott activates National Guard in response to coronavirus
What to do if coronavirus outbreak impacted your job
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
NFL stunned as #FireOBrien trends after Hopkins' trade
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Show More
HISD board president advises to 'stay the heck home'
Disaster proclamation extended indefinitely for Houston
Galveston County won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
COVID-19: Not all counties have ordered restaurants to close
To-go orders increase after restaurants close dining areas
More TOP STORIES News