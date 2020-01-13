Houston Astros GM, manager suspended 1 year for illegal sign-stealing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have learned their punishment after Major League Baseball's investigation into the organization's illegal use of technology to steal signs in 2017.
The MLB announced Monday afternoon that the Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for the 2020 season.
The team will also be forced to forfeit its first and second round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB draft.
In addition, the Astros were fined $5 million, which is the highest allowable fine under the Major League Constitution.
In addition, former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who was fired by the Astros in October after he made offensive comments directed at a group of female reporters at the end of the American League Championship Series, has been suspended for one year.
Taubman, who is currently not employed by a MLB club, will not be able to work in baseball during that time.
The suspensions of Luhnow, Hinch and Taubman are to begin immediately, ending on the day following the completion of the 2020 World Series.
"I find that the conduct of the Astros, and its senior baseball operations executives, merits significant discipline," Commissioner Rob Manfred said as part of the nine-page ruling. "I base this finding on the fact that the club's senior baseball operations executives were given express notice in September 2017 that I would hold them accountable for violations of our policies covering sign stealing, and those individuals took no action to ensure that the club's players and staff complied with those policies during the 2017 postseason and the 2018 regular season.
"The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated. And while it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game."
According to ESPN, witnesses admitted the Astros used a system to relay pitch types to batters before they were thrown.
Back in November, former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic the team used a center-field camera to help steal the signs.
Fiers now pitches for the Oakland Athletics and told the website that he warned teammates with the Detroit Tigers and A's that Astros hitters had used a video feed piped into a monitor near the dugout to decode signs and relay them to hitters during games.
Before the league's decision was announced, it was expected that the targets for discipline would be employees of the team, including front office and on-field coaching personnel, but not players.
