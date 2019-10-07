Astros give Zack Greinke nod in potential ALDS Game 3 clincher

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have the chance to sweep their way into the American League Championship Series on Monday, on the arm of Zack Greinke.An ace in any other situation, Greinke last started on Sept. 25 in Seattle where he was two outs away from completing a no-hitter.Greinke's Astros earned two hard-fought victories in Houston to start off the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole put on historic pitching performances to set up their former Cy Young Award-winning teammate.Greinke, who is a Florida native, enters the matinee Game 3 playing in eight career postseason matchups, with a 3-4 record, all during his time in the National League.He goes up against a friendly face in the Astros' past, starting pitcher Charlie Morton.Morton, who is the only pitcher to win two Game 7s in the same postseason when he was an Astro, is 16-6 in his first season with the Rays. He last started in last week's AL Wild Card Game that helped send Tampa Bay into the ALDS.If Houston clinches Monday, the team will head to its third straight ALCS. The Astros await the winner of the Twins-Yankees series, with New York leading 2-0.