Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative

One of their established starters, Lance McCullers Jr., exited Saturday's game after experiencing uncommon soreness in the area around his right forearm.George Springer, their star outfielder, left early Sunday after he sustained an injury to his left thumb.
Springer hurt himself on a headfirst slide into second base on what resulted in a caught stealing to end the third inning. Chris Taylor's glove clipped Springer's hand, causing him to double over in pain and walk off alongside a trainer.
After the game, a 3-2 Houston loss, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he doesn't "know a lot" about the extent of Springer's injury. X-rays on the thumb were negative.
"He was in a lot of pain," Hinch said. "It was obviously bothering him, so it was an easy decision to bring him out and get evaluated."
McCullers, second baseman Jose Altuve and relief pitcher Chris Devenski all flew to Houston on Sunday morning, and soon Springer might join them.
Altuve, out since July 25 with a sore right knee, will not play in the upcoming two-game series against the San Francisco Giants, which constitutes the finale of this road trip. Devenski was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hamstring tightness on Friday. McCullers -- placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday, which made room on the roster for new reliever Roberto Osuna -- was undergoing tests to determine the extent of his arm injury.
Springer, a two-time All-Star who was named the MVP of last year's World Series, entered the game batting .248/.333/.428 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs.
"He just plays so hard," Astros starter Gerrit Cole said. "Fortunately, he's always in a great frame of mind. Whatever life throws at him he'll be able to bounce back from."
