Houston Astros outfielder George Springer left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with what the team called left thumb discomfort after a headfirst slide.
Springer, who homered to lead off the game, walked in the third inning. He then appeared to jam his left hand while sliding headfirst as he was thrown out trying to steal second.
Springer is hitting .250 this season with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Houston has been hit hard recently by injuries, with right-handerLance McCullers Jr.(right elbow discomfort) on Sunday joining Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve on the disabled list.
Astros' George Springer exits with left thumb discomfort after slide
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories