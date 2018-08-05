SPORTS
espn

Astros' George Springer exits with left thumb discomfort after slide

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with what the team called left thumb discomfort after a headfirst slide.

Springer, who homered to lead off the game, walked in the third inning. He then appeared to jam his left hand while sliding headfirst as he was thrown out trying to steal second.

Springer is hitting .250 this season with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Houston has been hit hard recently by injuries, with right-handerLance McCullers Jr.(right elbow discomfort) on Sunday joining Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve on the disabled list.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbheadfirst slidegeorge springerthumb discomforthouston astros
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Dancing mom embarrasses son and goes viral
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Roberto Osuna addresses Astros in closed-door meeting
Astros' Lance McCullers placed on DL with elbow discomfort
More Sports
Top Stories
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Dad accused of killing 2 young kids tried to kill himself
5 killed when small plane crashes at parking lot
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Facebook testing new dating feature
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
11 children rescued from filthy compound with little food or water
59 shot, 8 dead in Chicago since Friday
39 dead after strong earthquake hits Indonesia
POLICE WARNING: 'Momo Challenge' may encourage suicide
More News