Hours before Game 3 of the ALCS, fans were just starting to trickle in.But one special fan had been ready all morning."I woke up! Already my day is made," said Mark Stulberger.Stulberger has been volunteering with the Astros Foundation for six years. On game days, he spends his time passing out rally towels and welcoming fans.Unless, of course, they're Red Sox fans."I tell them that that this is the wrong entrance," Stulberger said. "That there's a tunnel that starts in Louisiana and you can work your way here. It might take you a few days, but that's where it is."It's a game Stulberger takes seriously."I love messing with people," he explained. "My goal every day I wake up is to make somebody laugh."