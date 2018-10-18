SPORTS

Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling in Game 4

EMBED </>More Videos

Petition created for MLB to give Altuve his home run or fans will boycott

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans are demanding Major League Baseball change the ruling after an umpire ruled Jose Altuve's game-tying home run an out due to fan interference.

SEE MORE: Jose Altuve says he doesn't blame fan for controversial call

EMBED More News Videos

Jose Altuve says he doesn't have anything against the fan who was said to have interfered with the ball.



Many fans and even the wives of the Houston Astros said the ball was fair game, but others are still pointing the finger at the fan.

Eyewitness News found a petition on Change.org, where the author is demanding that the league give Altuve the home run or face a boycott.

So far, only 23 people have signed the petition, but the author is asking for 100 supporters.

We are not sure what will happen if he gets the support, but we know he's not the only person upset after Wednesday night's game.

Model Kate Upton, who's married to pitcher Justin Verlander, was also upset about the call. She tweeted, "So if a player is in the stands, fans are suppose [sic] to move over? If those are the rules MLB shouldn't let fans sit there. They didn't reach over the fence."



The Astros will now face elimination Thursday night since they are trailing the Red Sox in the series 3-1.

The first pitch for Game 5 will be at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbaseballminute maid parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
'If Boston wins this series, then Joe West is the MVP': Fans at center of controversial call tell all
Kate Upton fires back after she's insulted over Game 4 tweets
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
More Sports
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
Show More
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
Kate Upton fires back after she's insulted over Game 4 tweets
Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
More News