Astros fans! Rally with the city of Houston before ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- By the time October ends, we should know whether the Houston Astros made good on their season-long rallying cry to "take it back."

For now, the ball club wants its fans to come out to Hermann Square at Houston City Hall on Thursday morning with their best 'Stros gear and rally for the reigning three-time American League West champions.

The city is hosting the free postseason rally beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at 900 Smith St.

The city announced the event will have appearances by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros president of business operations Reid Ryan, general manager Jeff Luhnow, and stars Josh Reddick and Chris Devenski.

The event will also have mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars team on hand.

This is the third straight year that the city and the ball club teamed up for a pre-postseason rally.

The Astros host Game 1 of the AL Division Series Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

