'Bring Blankets:' Astros fans will need to bundle up for tonight's Game 4 watch party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans stayed late at Minute Maid Park Friday night to cheer on the Astros, but left with advice for fans attending Saturday's Game 4 watch party.They say because of this weekend's cold temperatures, you'll need to bring blankets."Bring blankets. Blankets, beanies, hand warmers, boots," one cold fan suggested Friday.Temperatures will be in the 40s tonight by game time, and the roof will be open for the watch party.Because Minute Maid Park has real grass, they leave it open to allow sunlight and rain in on days the team doesn't play.Even though it will be cold, there's nothing better to warm up with than a big win.Gates will open at Minute Maid Park at 5 p.m.All online vouchers have been claimed, but vouchers will be available on-site when the gates open.