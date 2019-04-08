Family stuck in US 59 mess leave car behind and walk to Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family and dedicated Astros fans did not let Sunday's traffic jam on Highway 59 stop them from getting to the ball game.It all began when severe weather sent the power lines down and onto the northbound lanes of 59 at Polk Street.The downed power lines kept the family caught up in the mess for hours and a few feet away from Minute Maid Park.When they realized they weren't going to get out of the mess in time, they decided to split up in order for the kids to get to the game"My son and three of our grandchildren are walking to the game, I'm staying with the car," said the kids' grandfather Joe Williams. "Gosh, we can almost touch it, so close yet so far, but go Astros!"A few hours after the madness, CenterPoint Energy said its crews cleared the roadways and were working on restoring power in the area.