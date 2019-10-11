Sports

Astros fans celebrate at Minute Maid Park after ALDS win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros beat the Rays 6-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS to advance to their third straight ALCS, and fans inside Minute Maid Park got rowdy to celebrate.

"We're going all the way," one Astros fans said, adding that he felt confident in the Astros' chances all season.

Another fan was wearing a "lucky helmet" and said the Astros started doing well immediately after he put the helmet on.

One mom brought her children to Game 5, and is fine with the kids staying up late on a school night.

"They're going to be tired tomorrow at school, but it was worth it," the mom said. "They can say they were here."

