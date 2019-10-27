Sports

Astros fan uses Alex Bregman game-worn jersey for good luck

By
This Astros World Series run is about friendship, family and memories. Some fans are willing to follow them anywhere with their most prized possessions.

Carlos Abello and Rick Bailey have been friends for over 20 years. They share a love for Aggie football and all Houston sports, especially their Astros. The two friends followed the team to the Nation's Capital for Games 3-5 of the World Series.

Both came decked out in their Astros gear, but Rick's Alex Bregman jersey is special. It is an authentic game work jersey from the 2017 ALCS. When Bailey wears it, the Astros rarely lose.

Bailey said he usually only brings the jersey out for elimination games, but said he figured he'd bring it out a little early this year. It's safe to say it worked, as Bregman hit a grand slam in Game 4 of the World Series.

RELATED: Houston Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros tie up World Series Game 4 with 8-1 victory
Teen won't face jail time after confessing to girl's rape
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
Chilly morning with pleasant weather Sunday afternoon
2 burglars wanted in string of broad daylight break-ins
Meet the man who wrote the viral Astros rally song
Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston
Show More
Search suspended for man who jumped off Carnival cruise ship
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Heart surgeon's unique collection up for auction
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
2 teens killed in 2 nights of violence in west Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News