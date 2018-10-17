EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4506602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A controversial call involving ruled fan interference enveloped the early part of ALCS Game 4.

: From the seven spot, Carlos Correa hits a grounder past shortstop after a Josh Reddick double. Reddick scores to cut the deficit 2-1.: Springer Dinger! The No. 2 hitter leads off the inning with a solo home run off Rick Porcello. Deficit cut, 3-2.In the same inning, Reddick floats a single to shallow left center with enough time to send a hobbling Jose Altuve home. Game tied, 3-3.: Kempin' ain't easy. With the Astros needing momentum, Tony Kemp goes yard on a solo home run to right, giving Houston the lead for the first time in this game, 4-3.: Correa comes through again with an RBI single to send Yuli Gurriel home from second base. Astros regain the lead, 5-4.Seventeen days ago, Charlie Morton tossed 34 pitches in a ho-hum three innings of work vs. the lowly Baltimore Orioles in the Houston Astros' season finale.It was a game that didn't require the intensity needed to go the distance since the Astros already locked up their position in the postseason.But after a brutal bullpen outing that saw a combined six earned runs given up by six relievers in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros may need Morton to go the distance in a pivotal Game 4 on Wednesday night to even things up.In Game 3, starter Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings that started with two runs given up to the Boston Red Sox. He was able to settle things down before Joe Smith gave up a home run to break a tie.Roberto Osuna, the man tabbed as the Astros' closer, came in two innings later to give up five runs, including a grand slam.For Morton, the 17-day layoff may have helped since he was battling shoulder discomfort down the stretch. In fact, the last time he pitched at least six innings in a game was on Sept. 15 against Arizona. The last time he had a pitch count of at least 90 throws was on Sept. 8 against Boston in the regular season.Pitching matters aside, the Astros are also lagging at the plate. In Game 3, the team could only muster two runs on seven hits. What's more, Alex Bregman, who is typically lethal with the bat, has not seen too many pitches to chase. He was fortunate enough to go 2-for-3 with a walk.Between games 1 and 2, Bregman was walked six times.Manager A.J. Hinch is moving Bregman from the No. 3 spot in the batting order to lead-off in Game 4 as a dare to Red Sox pitchers.The game is set for a 7:39 p.m. first pitch at Minute Maid Park. Boston leads the ALCS 2-1.