SPORTS

Astros' Evan Gattis named Player of the Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Evan Gattis named player of the week (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros are currently riding an 12-game winning streak and certain players are being rewarded for it. Designated hitter Evan Gattis was named MLB's American League Player of the Week for the week of June 11-17. This is the first time Gattis has received the award in his six-year career.



Marcell Ozuna of the St. Louis Cardinals was the nominee in the National League.

Gattis finished the week .417 (10-24) batting to go along with 4 HR's and 15 RBI's as the Astros went 6-0 during this stretch. Teammates and coach A.J. Hinch praised Gattis for his recent play.

"The past month he's been carrying us," Astros catcher Brian McCann said.

Hinch discussed Gattis' swing changes and how he carried the team during the Astros' 10-game road trip.

After batting .182 in March and .203 in April, Gattis has seemed to turn a corner and regain confidence in his swing. The Astros will look to continue their win streak Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

RELATED: Evan Gattis' past secret to his success
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News