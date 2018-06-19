Astros' Evan Gattis named Player of the Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Astros are currently riding an 12-game winning streak and certain players are being rewarded for it. Designated hitter Evan Gattis was named MLB's American League Player of the Week for the week of June 11-17. This is the first time Gattis has received the award in his six-year career.
#Astros DH Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing named A.L. Player of the week. Gattis hit .417 4 HR's 15 RBI's. @abc13houston @astros pic.twitter.com/DUHPqQ8NqX— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 18, 2018
Marcell Ozuna of the St. Louis Cardinals was the nominee in the National League.
Gattis finished the week .417 (10-24) batting to go along with 4 HR's and 15 RBI's as the Astros went 6-0 during this stretch. Teammates and coach A.J. Hinch praised Gattis for his recent play.
"The past month he's been carrying us," Astros catcher Brian McCann said.
Hinch discussed Gattis' swing changes and how he carried the team during the Astros' 10-game road trip.
After batting .182 in March and .203 in April, Gattis has seemed to turn a corner and regain confidence in his swing. The Astros will look to continue their win streak Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.
RELATED: Evan Gattis' past secret to his success