SPORTS
espn

Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2

DENVER -- Tony Kemp lined a go-ahead single off closer Wade Davis as part of a six-run 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Kemp's one-out hit brought in Josh Reddick, who led off the inning with a single to center that Charlie Blackmon misplayed and had bounce by him. A hustling Reddick wound up on third and set the stage.

Davis (0-3) later surrendered a two-run triple to pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker and a two-run homer to George Springer as the Astros beat the Rockies for the seventh straight time in a streak that dates to 2013. Davis was charged with five runs.

Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single during an inning in which Houston had seven hits.

Hector Rondon (2-2) pitched a clean ninth to earn the win, with Brad Peacock finishing the 10th.

The Rockies trailed 2-0 going into the seventh and had two hits off starter Gerrit Cole before solving the All-Star right-hander. Nolan Arenado led off with a double and Carlos Gonzalez brought him in with another double. Gerardo Parra tied the game on a single to right-center. That was it for Cole, who was replaced by reliever Collin McHugh. He ended the jam by getting Garrett Hampson to line into a double play.

Alex Bregman provided the offense in the opening inning with his 21st homer. And while technically it was his first homer since July 13, the third baseman did hit one out in the 10th inning of the All-Star Game last week, which helped send the AL to the win and led to Bregman picking up MVP honors.

Bregman's liner to left came after Springer reached on an error by All-Star shortstop Trevor Story to begin a game that was delayed an hour by weather.

Cole pitched masterfully into the seventh before running out of steam. He struck out nine.

Tyler Anderson settled down after rough start, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, one earned. He retired the last 11 batters he faced.

The left-hander's pickoff move bailed him out of several tight spots. He froze Jose Altuve, who didn't even try to scramble back to first, and also got a diving Reddick.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (back) is hitting off a tee, doing some running, playing catch and asking to take grounders. "It's another good step forward," manager A.J. Hinch said. ... C Brian McCann (knee) has been doing more cardio work, but not "doing anything on the field," Hinch said. "He's working hard and making progress."

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (blister) will soon throw a bullpen session. He left a rehab start over the weekend after 70 pitches with a blister issue. ... LHP Chris Rusin was placed on the DL with left plantar fasciitis.

CATCH AND RELEASE

There's nothing fishy about this: Blackmon, Chris Iannetta and several other Rockies players spent Monday's time off reeling in trout.

"Being in the mountains in Colorado by the side of a river with the water rushing by you and being able to fish, pretty good off day for me," Iannetta said.

The catch of the day belonged to lefty Sam Howard .

"Sam caught a monster," said Iannetta, who left the game in the eighth after being hit by a pitch on his right arm. "The thing looks like a mutant. Definitely fun to see him hook something that big."

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (11-2, 2.96 ERA) makes his ninth career start against Colorado on Wednesday. He's 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA versus the Rockies.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (8-7, 5.44) allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings against Seattle on July 14 in his return to the rotation. Gray, the team's opening day starter who was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque to hone his mechanics, has never started against Houston.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Video
Tucker pummels a two-run triple
Tucker pummels a two-run triple
Astros' top prospect Kyle Tucker rockets a pinch-hit triple in the 10th inning, scoring Max Stassi and Tony Kemp.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbhouston astroscolorado rockies
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Team rallies around special needs teen in final game
JJ Watt and The Rock share fashion tips on Twitter
Alex Bregman named as finalist for MLB award
Houston Sabercats break ground on new stadium
More Sports
Top Stories
DID YOU WIN? Numbers drawn for $522M Mega Millions jackpot
Family of slain store clerk hopes new video brings in tips
'PAY WITH CASH': Secret Trump-Cohen recording released
Single dad falls victim to craigslist car sale scam
Woman advocating for others after museum denies entry to service dog
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Fajita Festival celebrating Mexican culture and food, with free admission
TranStar announces new real-time street flood tracking feature
Show More
7 ways to stay safe while shopping on Craigslist
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly rushed to hospital from her home
HOAX: Blue Bell Whataburger ice cream flavor not at H-E-B
Former Houston firefighter facing child porn charge gets probation
More News