Astros dads proud again to see sons in World Series

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- Win or lose, the Astros are supported all along the way by their family.For the Springers and the Bregmans, watching their sons in the World Series is a dream come true again.Sam Bregman has ties to the Washington D.C. area. His father helped with the sale of the old Washington Nationals.Sam said his father helped bring Ted Williams to D.C. to manage the Senators. In fact, he used to sit on Williams' lap!Watch the video above to see more from our conversation with these Astros dads.