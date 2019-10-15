Sports

Astros crushing Yankees behind another Cole gem in Game 3

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are out to an early lead after home runs by Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

Altuve swung at the first pitch of his first inning at-bat delivered by Luis Severino, blasting a 420-foot bomb to the Yankees bullpen out in centerfield of Yankee Stadium.



After that, the Astros threatened, with a Michael Brantley walk, a Yuli Gurriel slow groundball in the outfield, and another walk of Yordan Alvarez. Carlos Correa struck out, though, retiring the side.

Gerrit Cole also faced a first-inning bases loaded jam, after allowing two hits and a walk. The Astros maintained the lead, though.

Josh Reddick, the first batter of the Astros' second inning, crushed a slider for a home run to deep right field, extending the lead, 2-0.

A remarkable moment took place in the second inning with Cole back out on the mound. The Yankees' big threat, 6'7" Aaron Judge, took a swinging strikeout with two runners on to retire the side.



Entering the fifth inning, the game was paused for 17 minutes to switch home plate umpires. Jeff Nelson took a foul ball off of his mask earlier in the game and couldn't continue past the fourth inning.

With play resumed, the Astros were able to get two runners on base before the Yankees pulled Severino for reliever Chad Green, who retired the side without any further damage.

Cole got through the home half of the fifth but not without drama. With two runners on, Didi Gregorius launched a fly ball to right that was a foot or two from leaving the yard. Reddick collected the out and retired the side.

Similarly, the Astros' Martin Maldonado nearly blasted off a fly to left, but the Yanks got the fly out to end the top of the sixth.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Astros put pressure on the Yankees. With the bases loaded, New York pitcher Zack Britton threw a wild pitch past Yuli Gurriel, which allowed Jose Altuve to score from third, extending the lead, 3-0.

In the same at-bat, Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Brantley and add another run, 4-0.



Astros wouldn't be in ALCS tie without Correa's resurgence

The Houston Astros wouldn't be at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday tied in the AL Championship Series without Carlos Correa.

The shortstop, who was quiet offensively to start the postseason and was sidelined for most of the year due to injury, is in peak playoff form.
During Sunday's Game 2, Correa drove in the run that got the Astros the first lead of the matchup and also walked off with a game-winning home run in the 11th inning.

His heroism at bat was also matched in the field. He was responsible for a heads-up throw to home that saved a run in the sixth inning.

This was the Carlos Correa that his teammates and manager A.J. Hinch knew was capable, especially in high stakes situations.

"Just him being himself, and finding ways to contribute, is really important for our team. We don't really ask anyone to do anything more. He's really good. He needs to be himself. He's a tremendous player. He kinda makes his presence known in all facets of the game when he's right. And I think that's a key part of our team in order for us to be complete," Hinch told reporters before Game 3.








