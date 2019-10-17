Astros could face wind-whipped ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium

After a one-day delay of Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, the Astros and Yankees face a new weather challenge in New York City: the wind.
ABC13 sports director Greg Bailey reported wind swirling in different directions at Yankee Stadium the afternoon before the Thursday night game's start of 7:08 p.m. CT.
NY weather report for Game 4 tonight: chilly and windy. Feels like October baseball in the Bronx. #Astros #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 17, 2019
Winds blowing so hard at Yankee Stadium you can hear the flags whipping. Chilly, blustery night ahead in the Bronx. #Astros #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/39t9NJrUZM— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 17, 2019
Back in Houston, the weather team broke down the expected wind speeds and their affect on how baseballs could travel, both in fly ball and outfield relay situations.
WATCH: Meteorologist Collin Myers explains how the Bronx wind could affect baseballs
Nevertheless, the Astros have the series lead at 2-1, and they will send Zack Greinke to start the game. The Yankees dinged up the former Cy Young Award winner in Game 1 to the tune of seven hits and two home runs.
Opposite Greinke is his Game 1 opponent Masahiro Tanaka, who kept Astros bats silent. Just one hit got by the Japanese import.
But plenty has changed since that Astros loss. Houston peeled off two wins in a row - a walk-off winner in Game 2 and a stellar, lockdown pitching performance by Gerrit Cole in Game 3.
Game 5 is Friday, and if necessary, both teams will have to travel directly after the end of that game back to Houston to play Game 6 on Saturday.
