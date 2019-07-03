Sports

Astros' Gerrit Cole and Yordan Alvarez score honors after big June

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Houston Astros escaped June with a 15-12 record, two standout performers are being recognized - one for bringing the heat on the mound and another starting his career in the Majors with a bang.

The team announced Gerrit Cole as the American League Pitcher of the Month and Yordan Alvarez as the AL Rookie of the Month.

In six starts, Cole went 3-0 with an AL-leading 161 strikeouts. He also has the best strikeouts per 9 innings pitched ratio with 13.21 K's. Cole, who is one of six Astros named to the AL All-Star Team, notched his second career Pitcher of the Month honor. He was recognized in the NL back in 2015.

Since his debut on June 9, Alvarez has been a record-setting machine at the plate. He is the first player ever to hit seven home runs and collect 16 RBI in his first 12 games in the Majors.

He is also just one of five players ever to reach 21 RBI in his first 16 MLB games and tied the MLB record for homers in his first 12 games.

Alvarez represents the eighth Astros player to win Rookie of the Month.

