Astros close Yankees series with 6-5 loss; Houston's 28-inning scoreless streak snapped

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros finally got runs on the board after being held scoreless in back-to-back games against the Yankees.

But a blown save opportunity in the ninth inning crushed all hope of a series-salvaging victory in Houston's 6-5 loss.

Will Harris allowed three earned runs in the top portion of the ninth, blowing a two-run lead for the Astros.

Two innings before that, the defending World Series champions finally plated a run Thursday afternoon, snapping a 28-inning scoreless streak dating back to the series-opening game on Monday.

Masahiro Tanaka continued the Yankees' dominance of the Astros order in six innings of work, allowing five hits. But the seventh inning offensive explosion culminated in to two bases-loaded situations, forcing manager Aaron Boone to pull his starter.

Chad Green then allowed back-to-back RBIs and an Alex Bregman run off of a wild pitch, giving the Astros the tie at 3-3.

George Springer followed in the next at-bat with a hit to the mound on a sacrifice grounder to send Marwin Gonzalez home. The Astros took the lead, 4-3.

Carlos Correa, who added to his unbelievable fielding mixtape with a difficult catch and throw to first in the top seventh inning, launched a rocket of a homer to the train tracks in left for the 5-3 lead in the eighth.
Houston's starter Lance McCullers Jr. was dinged early for three earned runs, including two in the second inning.

The Astros' late game offense was a reversal of the team's fortune in the middle two games of the series. Houston lost back-to-back games in which the Astros were shut out.

Houston falls to 20-13 heading into six consecutive days on the road. The Astros have a three-game interleague series with the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday. The 'Stros then head to Oakland for a three-game series with the Athletics beginning Monday.
