Sports

Astros called on George HW and Barbara Bush to sell tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hard to believe there was ever a time the Astros had a hard time selling tickets, but that was the case in the early '90s.

And when you need help, sometimes you've got to call presidential royalty. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush took part in a TV ad to help put more fans in seats at the Astrodome.

RELATED: President George H. W. Bush remembered for his love of Houston sports

The ad started with "Bush 41" touting he was former first baseman at Yale in the 1940s, and Barbara added by saying she was the official scorekeeper of that team.

RELATED: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston

"I still can't believe you gave me an error in the Cornell game," President Bush said.

"It was a playable ball," Barbara argued.

The couple's former spokesman posted the video to his Twitter page, saying "If any team can turn it around, it's the 'Stros!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bush
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
Houston Astros admit 'We were wrong' and fire assistant GM
Cafeteria worker hit student with car at 50 mph in school zone
Four Houston Astros named as Gold Glove finalists
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog getting his own statue
Show More
'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper celebrates beating cancer
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Rockets opener headlined by Russell Westbrook's debut
Residents asked to move after Imelda leaves them without water
ABC13 Evening News for October 24, 2019
More TOP STORIES News