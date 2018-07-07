The Astros have called up their top prospect, sending outfielder Jake Marisnick to Triple-A Fresno.Outfielder Kyle Tucker has been waiting for his opportunity to contribute to the defending World Series Champions while playing for the Fresno Grizzlies.Tucker was selected by the Astros with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He attended Henry B. Plant High School in Florida and is 21 years old.While waiting to be called up from the Astros, Tucker has contributed strongly to the Fresno Grizzlies. The outfielder who throws right and bats left currently has 14 HR and 66 RBI with a .306 batting average.Marisnick has been a force for the Astros' defense but has struggled at the plate, batting only .190 this season.