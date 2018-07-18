LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --Alex Bregman is having a great week.
Fresh off lifting the American League to an 8-6 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game and then being named the Most Valuable Player, the Houston Astros third baseman is heading to the Espy Awards.
In a video on his Instagram stories, Bregman is going coast-to-coast, boarding a private jet from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles for the show. Teammate Jose Altuve is with him.
This could be the year that the Astros rack up the awards. Altuve is nominated for Best Male Athlete and Best MLB Player.
Fellow Astro George Springer is up for the Best Championship Performance for his success in the World Series, hitting a record-tying five home runs, a World Series best.
As a team, the Astros are nominated for Best Game for defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5 of the World Series. That victory in extra innings also gave them the series lead.
With all the hugging and camaraderie the Astros have on and off the field, any fan would tell you they deserve this one: Best Team. They're up against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Golden State Warriors in that category.
The Astros aren't the only ones to look out for at the Espys.
Houston Rockets' James Harden is nominated for Best NBA Player. Just like Altuve, he's in the running for Best Male Athlete.
Find out who brings it all home when the Espys air Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.
