Astros and veteran manager Dusty Baker finalizing deal, report says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of the sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros are reportedly tapping a long-time MLB manager to lead them after controversy.
Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become the new manager in Houston, replacing A.J. Hinch, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
The Astros have not yet made a hiring official.
Baker, 70, has 22 seasons of managerial experience under his belt. He boasts a record of 1,863-1,636 as manager of the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and most recently, the Washington Nationals.
His Giants were one win away from winning the 2002 World Series.
The Astros' potential manager shortlist included a handful of candidates who had been part of the team, such as former Angels manager Brad Ausmus, current bench coach Joe Espada, and former bench coach Eduardo Perez. Other candidates included former Rangers manager and Houston native Jeff Bannister; former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons; former Orioles manager Buck Showalter; and current Cubs third base coach Will Venable.
RELATED: Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Just last week, Astros owner Jim Crane had hoped to narrow down his candidates into the weekend and then to make a hire early this week.
Baker joins an Astros team that has one of the most talented rosters in the majors, but with a tarnished reputation. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year from MLB before Crane fired them in the wake of the cheating scandal.
Two other managers who were part of the 2017 Astros World Series team, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran, were also dismissed from their jobs after an investigation revealed their roles in the sign-stealing scheme.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Astros and veteran manager Dusty Baker finalizing deal, report says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News