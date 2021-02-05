Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and team file to dismiss wrongful termination suit

The dismissal was filed on Friday, according to court records. Luhnow sued the team in November 2020 for breach of contract and asked for more than $1 million. He claimed they made him a scapegoat in the investigation.
A joint filing to dismiss would suggest a possible out-of-court settlement between Luhnow and the Astros, but that was not immediately confirmed to Eyewitness News by either party or the court.
The lawsuit filed in Harris County alleges the "MLB's 'investigation' actually was a negotiated resolution between Astros' owner Jim Crane and MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred that enabled the team to keep its World Series championship, went to great lengths to publicly exonerate Crane, and scapegoated Luhnow for a sign-stealing scandal that he had no knowledge of and played no part in."
The suit continues, saying that the sign-stealing was not directed by the Astros' front office and was "devised and executed-as noted by the Commissioner's own findings-by baseball operations employees in collaboration with coaches and players. The Astros fired Luhnow even though he had no knowledge of-or involvement in-the sign-stealing schemes. Yet everyone above and below Luhnow in the Astros' organization came away unscathed (with the lone exception of Manager A.J. Hinch, who admitted he knew about the schemes). Remarkably, the video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign-stealing system remained employed by the club throughout the 2020 season."
In 2018, Luhnow was promoted to President of Baseball Operations and General Manager receiving a contract extension through the 2023 season. According to the lawsuit, Luhnow was set to be paid $31 million in guaranteed compensation, in addition to performance bonuses and other benefits.
Luhnow claimed that because of the breach of contract, he is still owed $22 million, with the former general manager arguing that he upheld the terms and conditions of his contract by making the Astros a "perennial contender."
Luhnow's suspension has already expired, but he has since not been hired by any professional sports team.
Hinch was named the Detroit Tigers' manager last year after leading Houston to a 2017 World Series title, which some believe is tarnished.
