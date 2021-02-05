Houston Astros

Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and team file to dismiss wrongful termination suit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and his one-time employers are filing to dismiss a wrongful termination lawsuit that arose in the fallout of the ballclub's sign-stealing scandal.

The dismissal was filed on Friday, according to court records. Luhnow sued the team in November 2020 for breach of contract and asked for more than $1 million. He claimed they made him a scapegoat in the investigation.

A joint filing to dismiss would suggest a possible out-of-court settlement between Luhnow and the Astros, but that was not immediately confirmed to Eyewitness News by either party or the court.

Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal

The lawsuit filed in Harris County alleges the "MLB's 'investigation' actually was a negotiated resolution between Astros' owner Jim Crane and MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred that enabled the team to keep its World Series championship, went to great lengths to publicly exonerate Crane, and scapegoated Luhnow for a sign-stealing scandal that he had no knowledge of and played no part in."

The suit continues, saying that the sign-stealing was not directed by the Astros' front office and was "devised and executed-as noted by the Commissioner's own findings-by baseball operations employees in collaboration with coaches and players. The Astros fired Luhnow even though he had no knowledge of-or involvement in-the sign-stealing schemes. Yet everyone above and below Luhnow in the Astros' organization came away unscathed (with the lone exception of Manager A.J. Hinch, who admitted he knew about the schemes). Remarkably, the video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign-stealing system remained employed by the club throughout the 2020 season."

READ MORE: Former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow suing team, claiming he was scapegoat

In 2018, Luhnow was promoted to President of Baseball Operations and General Manager receiving a contract extension through the 2023 season. According to the lawsuit, Luhnow was set to be paid $31 million in guaranteed compensation, in addition to performance bonuses and other benefits.

Luhnow claimed that because of the breach of contract, he is still owed $22 million, with the former general manager arguing that he upheld the terms and conditions of his contract by making the Astros a "perennial contender."

Luhnow's suspension has already expired, but he has since not been hired by any professional sports team.

Hinch was named the Detroit Tigers' manager last year after leading Houston to a 2017 World Series title, which some believe is tarnished.
RELATED: Popular Astros stars speak out for first time after manager fired

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Jose Altuve's full interview with the press about the upcoming season and the Astros sign stealing scandal.



Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
EMBED More News Videos

Major League Baseball said investigators found no evidence that personal devices were used to cheat.



Astros, Texans and Rockets had coach and GM changes in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

In 2020, it seemed like if you blinked, you could have missed a coach or GM leaving a Houston sports team. The video gives a quick rundown of who has left and who has come in.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsharris countycheatingscandalmlbhouston astrosbaseballcourtcourt caselawsuitsports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Michael Brantley, Houston Astros agree to 2-year, $32M deal, sources say
Jason Castro returns to Houston Astros on two-year, $7M deal
Houston Astros trade Cionel Perez to Cincinnati Reds for Luke Berryhill
Houston Astros add Dan Firova, Bill Murphy to coaching staff; Chris Speier retires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Uber Eats driver carjacked by 3 suspects in N. Harris Co.
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Reward doubled in 1975 murder of 15-year-old Houston girl
1st in the phonebook: Tom Koch located them in 1994
Texas Children's Hospital works to vaccinate young, at-risk patients
Show More
Pride Houston announces 2021 grand marshal nominees
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
What changes would you keep after the pandemic?
US adds just 49K jobs in January, 10M still unemployed
More TOP STORIES News