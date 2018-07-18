Astros' Alex Bregman wins All-Star Game MVP after go-ahead HR in 10th

Bregman's homer was one of a record-breaking 10 in the game, and it put the AL ahead for good, as baseball's best put on a power exhibition in the late innings. Bregman's Astros teammate George Springer hit one out immediately after Bregman.
"There's a great love affair with both results. I mean, to kind of empty your tank and hit homers tonight at this event is probably the best thing imaginable,'' AL manager A.J. Hinch of the Astros said. "Just to have that kind of emotion that comes with the home run, especially when the big boys hit it and especially when the Astros hit it.''
Bregman and Springer homered off losing pitcher Ross Stripling of theDodgers -- that's kind of how last season ended too, with Houston battering Los Angeles' pitchers in the World Series.
"I took a cutter down the middle first pitch, then kind of went into battle mode and was just trying to put a line drive in play and it left the yard. It was crazy. A lot of fun," Bregman said. "Normally when we go back-to-back, I have to hit it after Springer does because he leads off, so it was pretty cool to see them go back-to-back."
Bregman, a first-time All-Star, smiled all around the bases. He is familiar with this city, his grandfather having been the general counsel for the old Washington Senators.
"My dad grew up on Ted Williams' lap. So to see Ted Williams Most Valuable Player on this trophy is pretty special,'' Bregman said.
Bregman, 24, is in his third major league season. He hit 19 homers last season, and he has 20 so far this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Video
All-Stars brought the power to D.C.
This year's All-Star Game featured a record 10 home runs from stars Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Alex Bregman and others.