Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking at Gerrit Cole to begin the decisive Game 5 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, you wouldn't know the Astros were in danger of elimination in the postseason.But in the first inning, Cole was cool on the mound. He struck out his first two batters of the game. After walking Ji-Man Choi on a full count, Cole got No. 4 hitter Travis d'Arnaud to line out to centerfield.In 19 pitches, Cole's opening inning was a refreshing change of pace from the first innings by Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander in Games 3 and 4.In the home half of the inning, George Springer led off with a base hit off Tyler Glasnow, who took the loss for the Rays in Game 1.That brought up Michael Brantley, who hit to the gap in left-centerfield, moving Springer to third. With two on board, Jose Altuve hit a flare to right, which was enough to bring the former World Series MVP home and a 1-0 lead. The score also marks the second time in the series that Altuve has driven in the Astros' opening run.An aggressive first inning continued with Alex Bregman, who also hit to right field on a two-run double, bringing the score to 3-0 after only 10 pitches by Glasnow.No. 5 hitter Yordan Alvarez hit a bouncer to second base for the first out of the inning, but it was enough to advance Bregman to third.Yuli Gurriel kept the momentum going with an RBI grounder that got past the left side of the infield. Astros extended the lead, 4-0. Glasnow regrouped to strikeout Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick to end the inning.According to the broadcast, the Astros were the first team since the 2002 Angels to open a postseason game with four consecutive hits.With run support, Cole returned to the mound in the second, but was met with a lead-off home run by Eric Sogard, who cut the deficit, 4-1. Cole regrouped retiring the next three batters, including two more strikeouts.After a blistering hot start, the Astros were then retired in ordered in the bottom of the second. Cole countered Glasnow in the third with a 1-2-3 inning of his own.In the third, Glasnow retired Altuve and Bregman before exiting the game for last year's AL Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell, who got the loss in Game 2. Alvarez battled with Snell for a nine-pitch at-bat, but flied out to the warning track in left field.Choi led off the fourth inning with a grounder away from a shifted Bregman in left field for the Rays' second hit of the night off Cole. But the Cole Train kept chugging along, retiring the next three batters, two of them strikeouts. By this point, Cole was at six Ks for the game.Snell began to settle with a 1-2-3 fourth inning of his own. Carlos Correa, though, got lift but not enough distance for his fly out to the warning track in left-center.Cole came back in the fifth inning with help from his infield. Correa and Altuve each collected groundouts, before Cole collected his seventh strikeout.Tampa Bay sent out Chaz Roe to relieve Snell in the home half of the fifth. The Rays stuck to their gameplan of using multiple pitchers for short stints.Michael Brantley was the Astros' first base-runner since the first inning in the bottom of the fifth after being walked by Roe. That led to the Rays moving to yet another reliever, this time Nick Anderson. He popped out Altuve on just one pitch.Going into the seventh inning stretch, the lead remained 4-1. Cole was at less than 100 pitches on the night with seven strikeouts. Bregman showed a lot of emotion after turning a double play to end the top of the seventh.Reddick got his first base hit of the series on a routine pop fly to centerfield in the bottom of the seventh. The Rays had a miscommunication on the pop-up.Kyle Tucker entered as a pinch-hitter for Martin Maldonado after the Reddick single. Both Tucker and Springer struck out to conclude the seventh.Robinson Chirinos replaced Maldonado behind home plate in the eighth inning.Cole reached 10 strikeouts in the eighth. It became his 11th straight start with 10+ strikeouts and his fourth time striking out the Rays 10+ times this year.Brantley started the bottom of the eighth with a solo HR to right field. It extended the Astros' lead to 5-1.Altuve proceeded to follow Brantley's lead and hit another home run, which sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. It was Altuve's third home run of the series as the lead further extended to 6-1.Roberto Osuna entered for Cole in the ninth. Cole finished the night with eight innings pitched, two hits, one earned run and 10 strikeouts.