Astro's 2nd PEDs suspension puts him in danger of lifetime ban

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- Right-handed pitcher Francis Martes received a 162-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Monday for testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance for the second time.Martes, who pitches in the Houston Astros organization, tested positive for Boldenone, according to MLB.Martes, 24, was suspended in March 2019 for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene.He made his MLB debut in June 2017. He was 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA in four starts and 28 relief appearances for the Astros, striking out 69 and walking 31 in 54 1/3 innings.Martes made four starts for Triple-A Fresno in 2018, hurt his elbow and had Tommy John surgery later in the summer. He made three minor league starts in 2019.