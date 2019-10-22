Astros' 2019 World Series team a mix of vets and first-timers

STARTING PITCHERS

Gerrit Cole*

Justin Verlander

Zack Greinke*

RELIEF PITCHERS

Chris Devenski

Will Harris

Josh James*

Roberto Osuna*

Brad Peacock

Ryan Pressly*

Hector Rondon

Joe Smith*

Jose Urquidy*

CATCHERS

Robinson Chirinos*

Martin Maldonado*

INFIELDERS

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa

Aledmys Diaz*

Yuli Gurriel

OUTFIELDERS

Yordan Alvarez*

Michael Brantley*

Jake Marisnick*

Josh Reddick

George Springer

Kyle Tucker*

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5636145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the 'Stros head into the 2019 World Series, we asked some of them if they had any rituals or superstitions before the game.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5636163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With Houston facing Washington in the World Series, we asked some of the 'Stros who on the team would be the best president and vice president.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5600167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gerrit Cole is an overpowering force for the Houston Astros, using more than just his baseball skill to help his team.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Go with what got you to the dance, right?Hours before the first pitch of the 2019 World Series, the Houston Astros released a roster they hope will get them another championship.The roster includes 12 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and six outfielders. The entire pitching staff is comprised of right-handers.The Astros opted for continuity in their roster, using much of the same lineup from their AL Championship Series team for their matchup with the Washington Nationals.Like the previous series this postseason, the Astros decided to keep Wade Miley, a starter for much of the regular season, off the World Series team.In addition, there will be a number of players making their World Series debut on Tuesday night.Here is the Houston Astros roster for the 2019 World Series: