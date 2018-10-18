HOUSTON ASTROS

Astrodome's original organist still tickles the ivories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Houston Astros prepare for Game 5 of the ALCS, one of the team's biggest fans is rooting for its success.

Jim Connors was the Astros organist back in the 1980s.

"You know baseball has some slow moments in it, and that's where it's about coming along and getting that something to break the doldrums," he explained.

Baseball was different back then.

"If I didn't show up in a coat and tie or at least a shirt and tie, I don't know that I would have gotten written up, but it was just expected," he said.

The Astros no longer have a live organist, and Connors now spends his time performing and teaching music.

You can learn more about him here: https://jimplaysmusic.com/.

