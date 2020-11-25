Sports

Diego Maradona, Argentina soccer legend and World Cup winner, dies at 60

Former soccer great Diego Maradona acknowledges fans next to a small, generic replica of a FIFA World Cup soccer trophy at the Casa Rosada government house. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Matias Morla, Maradona's longtime agent, confirmed to EFE.

The World Cup-winner was recently hospitalized and underwent brain surgery and was released on Nov. 11.

The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You'll always be in our hearts

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and also played for Barcelona at club level as well as Napoli, who he helped lead to the Serie A title.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssoccersports
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD looking for suspects who killed 14-year-old boy
Strong to severe storms possible after Thanksgiving
Ignoring homeless could lead to 'another body in the morgue'
Struggling family of 9 in South Houston gets Christmas miracle
COVID-19 travel restrictions in all 50 states you should know
Early Thanksgiving gift: Watson gets AFC player of the week honor
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
Show More
ABC13 answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Mom of 4 back home for holiday after 5-month virus battle
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Yes, there are Black Friday sales on plane tickets too
Texas' plan on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News