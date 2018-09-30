INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --It's one last chance for the Houston Texans to salvage their season.
A win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday would keep the team within a reasonable shot of the AFC South with a quarter of the season complete.
Unfortunately, history is not on Houston's side.
The Colts are 25-7 all-time against the Texans, including 8-2 inside the confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.
In their last meeting, the Colts won 22-13 to close out the 2017 season.
On a positive note, both DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V will play after being limited in practice all week.