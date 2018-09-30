SPORTS

Texans seek first win of season in divisional game versus Colts

The Texans are dressed for success, but will in translate on the field this Sunday?

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
It's one last chance for the Houston Texans to salvage their season.

A win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday would keep the team within a reasonable shot of the AFC South with a quarter of the season complete.

Unfortunately, history is not on Houston's side.

Trouble in the locker room? Bill O'Brien says holding out Clowney was in his best interests.



The Colts are 25-7 all-time against the Texans, including 8-2 inside the confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.

In their last meeting, the Colts won 22-13 to close out the 2017 season.

On a positive note, both DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V will play after being limited in practice all week.
