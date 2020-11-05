Texans have player with positive COVID-19 test for 2nd straight week, source tells ABC13

The Texans will reportedly close facilities Thursday.
A source has told me that a Texans player has tested positive for Covid 19. The #Texans facility will be closed Thursday. We will have more information in the morning.— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) November 5, 2020
The team faced similar circumstances last week after Max Scharping, a second-year offensive lineman, tested positive for COVID-19. Scharping marked the first positive test for the Texans since the start of training camp.
The closures of workout rooms, training facilities and other key elements of the Texans' footprint at NRG Park on Oct. 28 were ahead of a bye week.
This time around, the Texans have a matchup with the Jaguars in Jacksonville this Sunday.
The identity of the player was not made immediately known to ABC13, and the Texans have not announced on their end the emergence of the positive case.
While it's still too early to tell whether the reported case will impact the game, other matchups earlier in the pandemic-impacted season were forced to move out of their originally scheduled dates and/or times.
