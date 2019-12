EMBED >More News Videos Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony

DENTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It looks like another Houston Astro has tied the knot in the offseason!Relief pitcher Ryan Pressly married his fiancée and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kat Rogers Thursday.According to Rogers' Instagram, the two tied the knot in what might've been a courthouse ceremony in Denton.Pressly was seen smiling as his now-wife holds a Denton County Clerk envelope.This comes just weeks after shortstop Carlos Correa married Daniella Rodriguez.