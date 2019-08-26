Andrew Luck's HS football coach shocked and heartbroken by retirement news

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- Eliot Allen was Andrew Luck's coach at Stratford High School, and he was shocked and heartbroken upon hearing the news of Luck's retirement.Luck has dealt with various injuries the last four seasons, which actually caused him to miss the entire 2017 season.Allen said all of the pain and rehab likely took their toll on Luck as time went on.When Allen and Luck were together at Stratford, Luck was one of the top recruits in the country and threw for over 7,000 yards.Even though Allen is now at Brenham High School, he fondly remembers his time when coaching Luck."He was an ungodly, gifted athlete," Allen said, noting his leadership, work ethic and ability to make others around him better.Not only was Luck smart on the field, but he was just as smart off of it. Luck was co-valedictorian in 2008 and earned a degree from Stanford University.He hasn't found one yet, but Allen is hoping he can find another Andrew Luck down the road."They don't make many like that," Allen said.Click on the video above to watch the full interview between ABC13's Bob Slovak and Eliot Allen.