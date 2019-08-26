Sports

Andrew Luck: QB's rise from Stratford High School to NFL

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Andrew Luck's retirement was met with shock throughout the NFL.

The former first overall pick broke into the league billed as the most NFL-ready quarterback in his class.

With superstar aspirations, Luck's path to notoriety built upon his pedigree, thanks to his father, former Houston Oilers QB Oliver Luck.

Yet, the road to the NFL was exhausting. By the end of the 1980s, Oliver Luck, already out of the league, was searching for life after his playing days. In 1989, the elder quarterback already welcomed Andrew to the world.

Oliver became a front office executive in the rising World League of American Football, which later was named NFL Europe.

Through this, Andrew, the oldest of Oliver's four kids, spent the first decade of his life growing up in London and Germany.

By 2001, Oliver and family returned stateside and resettled in Houston when he gained a role with the Harris County Sports Authority.

For Andrew, though, quarterbacking was in his blood, leading to overachieving stints at Stratford High School and his five-star recruitment at Stanford.

Watch the video above to see the winding road that Andrew took.

SEE MORE: Stratford HS alum Andrew Luck retires from NFL after 7 seasons
EMBED More News Videos

Luck played at Stratford High School and was the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflstanford cardinalindianapolis colts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing Spring family goes to trial
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
HCSO deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
THE 60: Alex Bregman invites LLWS champs to Astros game
Show More
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
HISD hopes to revisit teacher pay raise plan
Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over today
More TOP STORIES News