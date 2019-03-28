Sports

Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson will receive a much-deserved honor this weekend.

Johnson will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019 at a ceremony at the Waco Convention Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.



Johnson spent 12 seasons in Houston and is the team's leader in yards receiving (13,597), receptions (1,012) and touchdown receptions (64).

In November 2017, Johnson was inducted as an inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor, where he was given a red jacket and feted during a halftime ceremony.

Johnson said at the time he never thought about the possibility of being honored like this when he was playing.

"I just wanted to come here and play. Just do things the right way," he said. "I just wanted to be a good football player."

If you want to attend the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, tickets can be purchased for $75 each or $600 for a reserved table of eight. To purchase tickets or for more information, please call 800-567-9561.

