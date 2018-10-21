SPORTS

Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, says no Super Bowl ads this time around

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this year.

Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this time around.

The 37-year-old Schumer says she's sitting this one out as she stands with Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality.

The comedian and "I Feel Pretty" actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: "Otherwise how are you not complicit?"

"I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year," Schumer wrote. "I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all I got."



Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered her support among more than 8,000 comments left on her post.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, "Raise One to Right Now," during Super Bowl 50. It was not immediately clear whether she had been approached to appear in an ad during the next one.

"Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them," Schumer wrote of her ban. "I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough ..."

Schumer has been known to participate in political protests. Most recently she was among the women arrested while staging a sit-in in protest of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssuper bowl commercialSuper Bowlcolin kaepernickamy schumerpolice brutalityexcessive forceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Led by bench, Clippers hang on to beat Rockets 115-112
Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game
Brandon Ingram out 4 games, Rajon Rondo 3 and Chris Paul 2
Nicolas Lodeiro breaks Seattle assists record in 3-2 win at Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump supporters camp out day before Houston MAGA rally
Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
Beto O'Rourke camp sued over excessive campaign texts
Man serenaded by singer Patti Labelle after giving her flowers
ABC13 DEBATE: US House Texas District 7 race
Show More
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in front of 3 kids
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
More News