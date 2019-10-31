Sports

Amy Cole defends husband in Twitter war with heated fan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amy Cole, wife of free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole, took to Twitter to defend her husband after a fan slammed him for not wearing his Astros gear after the team's World Series Game 7 loss.



The fan wrote to Cole in a tweet saying, "Thought you might want to know though that your guy REALLY massively dropped the ball after the game last night."

She then replied to the fan saying, "If you've watched his post game interviews before tonight, you'd know he's been wearing that hat throughout the season."

She also mentioned the players tend to "dress in regular clothes and hats when they get to the field" as well as when they leave.

"He was leaving to meet his family," she wrote.

The fan later replied again, calling the pitcher's actions "classless and extremely disrespectful" to the city of Houston.

Amy replied saying, "Calm down, sir. You're reading out of context. If you don't think Gerrit poured his heart and soul into this city, you simply haven't paid attention."



While Gerrit Cole's post-World Series demeanor has drawn strong opinions in the sports world, the newly minted free agent pitcher is spending the day after the heartbreaking loss to thank Houston and the Astros fans for making it feel like home to him.

READ MORE: Gerrit Cole to Houston: 'Heartbreak hasn't gotten any easier'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astrossocial mediatwitter
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gerrit Cole's open letter thanks 'friendly, welcoming' Astros fans
Moving on? What Gerrit Cole said after Astros World series loss
Man who represented himself in murder trial gets life
It's the coldest Halloween day in Houston since 1925
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Why dentists want you to eat all your candy in one sitting
Legendary rodeo clown asks for prayers after wife's brain injury
Show More
15-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued in Harris Co.
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested at hospital
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News