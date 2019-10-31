Amy Cole defends husband in Twitter war with heated fan

If you’ve watched his post game interviews before tonight, you’d know he’s been wearing that hat throughout the season. They dress in regular clothes and hats when they get to the field and when they leave. He was leaving to meet his family. — Amy Cole (@amy_cole23) October 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amy Cole, wife of free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole, took to Twitter to defend her husband after a fan slammed him for not wearing his Astros gear after the team's World Series Game 7 loss.The fan wrote to Cole in a tweet saying, "Thought you might want to know though that your guy REALLY massively dropped the ball after the game last night."She then replied to the fan saying, "If you've watched his post game interviews before tonight, you'd know he's been wearing that hat throughout the season."She also mentioned the players tend to "dress in regular clothes and hats when they get to the field" as well as when they leave."He was leaving to meet his family," she wrote.The fan later replied again, calling the pitcher's actions "classless and extremely disrespectful" to the city of Houston.Amy replied saying, "Calm down, sir. You're reading out of context. If you don't think Gerrit poured his heart and soul into this city, you simply haven't paid attention."While Gerrit Cole's post-World Series demeanor has drawn strong opinions in the sports world, the newly minted free agent pitcher is spending the day after the heartbreaking loss to thank Houston and the Astros fans for making it feel like home to him.