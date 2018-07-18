SPORTS

American Flag Football League to host championship in Houston on Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Is there anywhere better to host a championship for football than Texas? The American Flag Football League will host its championship in Houston on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The location of the championship is BBVA Compass Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo. This single-elimination tournament originally began with 132 teams and is now down to just two.

Former athletes such as Nate Robinson, Carlos Boozer, Chad Johnson and Michael Vick are participating in the league. Some of the games were televised on NFL Network.

In case there needs to be more motivation for the game, $1 million is given to the champion.

Texans players are expected to be in attendance as well. Deshaun Watson and Tyrann Mathieu took to their social media accounts to inform the public.
