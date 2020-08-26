Sports

All NBA playoff games on Wednesday postponed amid boycotts surrounding Jacob Blake shooting

The NBA has postponed all playoff games on Wednesday amid boycotts surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to boycott. Kenosha is located 35 miles south of Milwaukee.

They were scheduled to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic but did not appear on the court for warm-ups.

Only the Orlando Magic appeared on the court for warm-ups, while the Bucks remained in their locker room. The Magic ultimately left the court with less than four minutes until the game was set to start.

"It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back," Clippers coach Doc Rivers made emotional comments about racial justice and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.



The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play after the Bucks and Magic, but reports have confirmed they have also boycotted their game. The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have followed suit and will not play on Wednesday as well.

Multiple players who weren't scheduled play tonight, including Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, voiced their support of the decision.





