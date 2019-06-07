Sports

Alief Hastings honors legendary coach Bobby Stuart

By
It was a special day for everyone at Alief Hastings. Current and former coaches and players lined up to honor longtime football coach Bobby Stuart.

Coach Stuart led Hastings to 14 playoff appearances in his 20 seasons. Today, Hastings dedicates the field house in his honor.

The Bobby Stuart Field House stands as a reminder for everyone Coach Stuart touched in his remarkable career.

"I get a little emotional," said David Martel, current head football coach at Hastings. "We have alumni coming in and they tell me stories about him. Just what he has done for this community and Alief ISD is just tremendous."

"I am so blessed and thankful that things worked out well," said Coach Stuart. "A lot of good people were involved to make this happen. I just happen to be a little part of it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfootballhigh school sportshigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News