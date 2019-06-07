Alief Hastings honors legendary coach Bobby Stuart

It was a special day for everyone at Alief Hastings. Current and former coaches and players lined up to honor longtime football coach Bobby Stuart.Coach Stuart led Hastings to 14 playoff appearances in his 20 seasons. Today, Hastings dedicates the field house in his honor.The Bobby Stuart Field House stands as a reminder for everyone Coach Stuart touched in his remarkable career."I get a little emotional," said David Martel, current head football coach at Hastings. "We have alumni coming in and they tell me stories about him. Just what he has done for this community and Alief ISD is just tremendous.""I am so blessed and thankful that things worked out well," said Coach Stuart. "A lot of good people were involved to make this happen. I just happen to be a little part of it."