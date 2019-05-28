fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies apologize for featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as one of America's enemies in video

FRESNO, California -- Many baseball fans are taking to social media after a Memorial Day tribute video played during the Fresno Grizzlies double-header Monday.

The video featured the voice of late President Ronald Reagan and as he spoke about America's adversaries, a photo of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared in between images of Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Grizzlies have issued an apology for the video, and the way it was edited.

They tweeted a statement explaining that the video was pre-produced from outside of their front office.




The Grizzlies were the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate from 2015-2018.

Last September, the Washington Nationals agreed to become the team's Major League Affiliate for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniabaseballu.s. & worldfresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Astros' former Triple-A affiliate signs with Washington
Houston Astros split from Fresno, look for new affiliation for 2019
Kyle Tucker waiting for opportunity to contribute to Astros
Astros affiliate mulls keeping Tacos nickname after large early fan interest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News