Sports

Alex Bregman's flannel shirt could be lucky charm for Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To quote a line from beloved Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus," if you don't believe, you better get superstitious.

To be fair, you could go the "very superstitious" route a la Stevie Wonder too.

But whatever your lucky song of choice, that superstition appears to be working for Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. He was spotted Tuesday afternoon wearing his lucky plaid flannel shirt ahead of Game 6, according to his Instagram story.



As the MLB's Cut 4 pointed out, Bregman has worn that same flannel shirt for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series, and they won each of those games.



All three of those games were played at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., with the 7-1 Game 5 victory Sunday night making the Astros just one win away from collecting their second World Series title.

Even when the Astros returned to Houston early Monday morning from that World Series road trip, Bregman was spotted getting off the team bus in the shirt.



Does the attire have the same mojo if Bregman wears it to Minute Maid Park Tuesday night?

Astros fans will have to keep an eye on his gear heading into Game 6, but either way, it appears Houston has got its groove back.



By the way, Bregman is not the only one who finds game success in rituals. Carlos Correa said that though he's not really into superstitions, part of his daily routine is eating banana pancakes in the morning.

Correa admitted his chef makes them, but when fiancee Daniella Rodriguez whips them up, Correa gushes hers are made with love.

Watch more of the Astros' players' rituals
EMBED More News Videos

As the 'Stros head into the 2019 World Series, we asked some of them if they had any rituals or superstitions before the game.



Astros fan believes egg cleansing will bring them victory
EMBED More News Videos

Aracely Sanchez says her husband attempted to cleanse the Astros of any bad energy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 found dead inside Deer Park home
Heavy storms moving through parts of the area this afternoon
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Got last minute Astros tickets? Do not do these 3 things
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Show More
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
JJ Watt gives Altuve good luck gift before Game 6
Where some Astros hung out after returning home to Houston
Take a trip to Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
More TOP STORIES News