Alex Bregman to get second chance at Home Run Derby title

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World Series championship: check. MLB All-Star Game MVP: check. Home Run Derby title: in progress.Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is getting a second chance at blasting bombs in this month's Home Run Derby.Bregman, who launched a team-leading 23rd home run against Colorado on Wednesday, was announced as one of the eight participants in this year's contest the day before the MLB All-Star Game.Bregman is seeded fourth and will be taking on Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the tournament.The other participants in the contest include Matt Chapman of the Oakland Athletics; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays; Pete Alonso of the New York Mets; Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians; Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates; and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.Bregman, who is also starting in this year's All-Star Game, was ousted in the first round last year during his Home Run Derby debut.No Astro has claimed a derby championship since the contest began in 1985. Bregman could break that drought Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The top prize is $1 million.