Alex Bregman sits down with Mattress Mack for interview on baseball and giving back

Whenever you see Mattress Mack (Jim McIngvale), it is likely he is representing a Houston sports team in some fashion. He donned a 2017 World Series jersey while interviewing Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as the two have developed a friendship over the past year.The Astros gave McIngvale a World Series Championship ring in April after giving a full refund to customers who spent at least $3,000 on mattresses when the team won the World Series in 2017, costing him $10 million.The interview started with McIngvale telling Bregman a story about a little league parade he was a grand marshal for. He told Bregman the Astros foundation provided uniforms for all teams involved and renovated the fields, which made Bregman discuss how the Astros pride themselves on being involved in the community.Bregman broke down a game-day routine for McIngvale as McIngvale said he is a big believer in work ethic. It started with Bregman saying the team arrives six hours before a game and will eat lunch, watch film of the pitcher their facing, lift weights and finish with pre-game work on the field before eating around three hours before the game. He said he wanted to be a baseball player at five years old and gave credit to his parents for advice given during the journey."They really instilled a work ethic in me at a young age," Bregman said.Being an MLB player has its perks. Players are able to be on first class private flights, visit cities across the country, and are provided with meals. But through all of that, Bregman said nothing compares to the three hours of game time in front of fans. He said the most difficult part of being a player is staying healthy for a 162-game stretch."Those three hours of competing with everything you got is the most fun time ever," Bregman said.The interview closed with Bregman saying he would sleep better if he had a Tempur Pedic mattress. McIngvale plugged in the "Win it all, Get it all" promotion which is the same deal as the 2017 season. Customers who spend over $3,000 on mattresses will receive a full refund if the Astros repeat as World Series Champions.