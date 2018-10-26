SPORTS

Alex Bregman to join ESPN's 'Baseball Tonight' and 'Sportscenter' tonight before game 3 of World Series

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't be playing in the World Series tonight, but his presence will still be felt at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

ESPN announced Bregman is going to be an analyst on the network's "Baseball Tonight" program and "Sportscenter" right before game 3 of the World Series.

"Baseball Tonight" airs on ESPN2 at 4 and 6 p.m., Houston time. You can catch him on "Sportscenter" on ESPN at 5 p.m., Houston time.

The Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox tonight in game 3, but they're playing catch up.

Boston leads the series 2-0.
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesBoston Red SoxLos Angeles DodgersHouston
