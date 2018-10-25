Alex Bregman has made play after play of exciting catches and throw-downs from third base that have kept the Astros in the game this season.The All-Star Game MVP is now a finalist for the year-end Gold Glove award, along with catcher Martin Maldonado and starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel.Bregman, who was already named the team's MVP for 2018, was named a first-time finalist in just his second full season in the majors. He led the team this season in games played with 157.At third base, Bregman posted a .962 fielding percentage with 245 assists, while committing just 13 errors in 342 total chances. Keep in mind, his natural position is shortstop.He faces stiff competition, though, with Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and Oakland's Matt Chapman for the American League third base title.Keuchel, who enters free agency this offseason, is gunning for his fourth Gold Glove. In 2018, he played a full season without committing an error. He is also trying to become the fourth Astro to win at least four Gold Gloves with the team, following Craig Biggio, Cesar Cedeno, and Doug Rader.Keuchel is also the last Astro to win the Gold Glove back in 2016.Maldonado, who was acquired in a midseason trade, is the reigning AL winner in the catcher position. Between his time with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston, he led the AL in total chances and putouts. During his Astros tenure, Maldonado did not commit an error in 40 games, while catching five of eight attempting basestealers.Winners will be announced on Nov. 4, as determined by combining votes from Major League managers and coaches with a sabermetric component.