ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1

Game 1 will be Friday, October 5 at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now the real season begins.

After the Astros set a franchise record with 103 wins and getting some much deserved time off, the 'Stros take Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Indians, 7-2.


Houston will have homefield advantage in every round of the playoffs, unless they face the 107-win Boston Red Sox.

Justin Verlander started Game 1 and went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven. The 35-year-old Verlander went 16-9 during the regular season, while posting a stellar 2.52 ERA and career-best 0.902 WHIP and 290 strikeouts.

On the flip side, Corey Kluber started Game 1 for the Indians. Kluber lasted 4 2/3 innings and was hit for four earned runs, striking out just two. The 2-time Cy Young Award winner went 20-7 this season with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts, good enough for seventh best in the American League.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2018 head-to-head record: The Astros went 4-3 against the Indians this season.
Batting
  • Batting Average -- Astros: .256 (4th), Indians: .259 (2nd)

  • Home Runs -- Astros: 205 (7th), Indians: 215 (4th)

  • Runs Batted In -- Astros: 763 (5th), Indians: 786: (3rd)

  • Stolen Bases -- Astros: 71 (11th), Indians: 132 (1st)

Pitching
  • Earned Run Average -- Astros: 3.11 (1st), Indians: 3.79 (5th)

  • Total Strikeouts -- Astros: 1,677 (1st), Indians: 1,536 (4th)

  • Runs Allowed Per Game -- Astros: 3.29 (1st), Indians: 4.02 (4th)

  • Saves -- Astros: 46 (tied-4th), Indians: 40 (8th)
